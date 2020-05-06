Hardy Reed LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 497,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.32. 1,722,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

