Hardy Reed LLC Sells 761 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 78,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.10 and a 200 day moving average of $304.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

