Harwood Advisory Group LLC Acquires 22,393 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 343,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,547. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

