Harwood Advisory Group LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,780 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.