Harwood Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 930,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

