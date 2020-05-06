Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 4.1% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,996,000 after buying an additional 113,124 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,566,000 after buying an additional 173,782 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,717,000 after buying an additional 2,142,162 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after buying an additional 880,280 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,688,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. 286,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

