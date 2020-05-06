Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,104.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 15,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.19. 3,279,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

