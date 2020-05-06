Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,132 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,898 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. 1,839,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.