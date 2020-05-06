Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. 4,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $410.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

