Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

May 6th, 2020

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,194. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

