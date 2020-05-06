Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375,531 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.91% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $363,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,494,000 after purchasing an additional 356,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,931,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $171,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 8,740,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,758,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

