HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. 3,925,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.83 and its 200-day moving average is $286.86. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

