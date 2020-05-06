Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of HI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 501,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

