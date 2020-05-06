Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SONG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 106.90 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,360 shares. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of $644.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Simon Holden purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,941.07).

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.