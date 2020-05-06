Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Paypal were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

