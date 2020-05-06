Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.58. The company had a trading volume of 131,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,180. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

