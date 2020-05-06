Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 0.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after acquiring an additional 961,594 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,790.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 510,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 483,241 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.48. 931,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,536. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -905.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

