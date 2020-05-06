Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 3.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Boeing were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,529,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,882,387. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.48. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

