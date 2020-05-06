Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sprint accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Sprint were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,094,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $188,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,053,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $469,181,000 after buying an additional 5,693,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 274.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,487,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 3,917,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after buying an additional 2,829,055 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprint alerts:

S stock remained flat at $$8.62 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other Sprint news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.