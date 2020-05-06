Hoertkorn Richard Charles Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,750. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.34. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

