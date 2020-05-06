Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 300 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 3,806,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.