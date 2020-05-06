Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 11,886,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,341,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

