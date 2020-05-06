Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 600 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 25,000,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,422,186. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

