Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Nucor were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,192,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 1,563,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.