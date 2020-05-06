Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $650,506,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.78. 1,313,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,870. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average is $169.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

