Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

