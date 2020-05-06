Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.309 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. 10,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,202. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. Analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

