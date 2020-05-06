Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 228.23% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

