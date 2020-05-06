Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 256,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

