Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.
NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 6,418,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.
In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
