Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 6,418,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

