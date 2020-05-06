Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

PGX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 2,110,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

