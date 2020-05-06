Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

RSP stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. 1,284,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

