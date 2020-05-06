Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,469. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $212.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.