IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Coineal, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.19 or 0.03666170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033363 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001661 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010799 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Bgogo, Binance, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.