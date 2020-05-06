iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. 9,515,969 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

