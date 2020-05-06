iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 9,515,969 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.