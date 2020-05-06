iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Clearshares LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clearshares LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $287.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

