iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 78,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

