iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 4,430,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,298. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.