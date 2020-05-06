iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,614 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.96. 1,074,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,807. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

