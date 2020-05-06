iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,864 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,071,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. 1,732,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,509. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

