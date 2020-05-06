iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,633. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

