iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. 1,844,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

