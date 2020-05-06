iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,089 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. 1,844,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.