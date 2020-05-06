iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 318,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3,926.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 138,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. 3,285,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

