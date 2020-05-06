J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

J B Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. J B Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

JBHT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,782. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

