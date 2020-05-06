Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.25-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.26.

JAZZ traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.17. 567,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

