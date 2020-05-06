John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HPF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

