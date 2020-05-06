John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE HPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 12,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.