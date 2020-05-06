John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HPS stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

